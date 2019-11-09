Menu

Confirmed Real Madrid squad vs Eibar: These fans BLAST Zidane over snub, quartet miss out

Real Madrid face a trip to Eibar on Saturday evening as they hope to pick up three points and try to move to the top of the La Liga table.

Los Blancos were held to a disappointing goalless draw at home by Real Betis last weekend, although they bounced back in style against Galatasaray in the Champions League in midweek with a 6-0 win.

In turn, Zinedine Zidane will hope that they can build from that and take the momentum from that victory into their encounter with Eibar, although one of his selection decisions for his squad hasn’t gone down particularly well.

As seen in the club’s tweet below, their 19-man squad for the clash this weekend has been confirmed, but there is no place for summer signing Luka Jovic.

Given the need to rotate and use the quality depth in his squad, Zidane would arguably have been expected to give the likes of Jovic an opportunity to impress in this game, but the 21-year-old is left out and so his tally of just one goal in 11 outings so far this season will remain the same.

As seen in the responses below, the decision didn’t go down with many Real Madrid fans, who are seemingly frustrated for the Serbian international in that he isn’t getting enough playing time from Zidane to prove his quality and ability to be a long-term solution in attack.

That said, Karim Benzema has been in excellent form so far this season with nine goals and five assists in 14 appearances, and so unless Jovic is played out of his natural position, it could be difficult for him to force his way into the starting line-up.

As per Marca, it is suggested that he has indeed been left out due to a technical decision rather than injury, while none of Gareth Bale, James Rodriguez, Alvaro Odriozola or Mariano Diaz have received a call up either.

