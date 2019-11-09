Real Madrid face a trip to Eibar on Saturday evening as they hope to pick up three points and try to move to the top of the La Liga table.

Los Blancos were held to a disappointing goalless draw at home by Real Betis last weekend, although they bounced back in style against Galatasaray in the Champions League in midweek with a 6-0 win.

SEE MORE: REVEALED: Manchester United star ‘holding secret talks with Real Madrid’ during time out injured

In turn, Zinedine Zidane will hope that they can build from that and take the momentum from that victory into their encounter with Eibar, although one of his selection decisions for his squad hasn’t gone down particularly well.

As seen in the club’s tweet below, their 19-man squad for the clash this weekend has been confirmed, but there is no place for summer signing Luka Jovic.

Given the need to rotate and use the quality depth in his squad, Zidane would arguably have been expected to give the likes of Jovic an opportunity to impress in this game, but the 21-year-old is left out and so his tally of just one goal in 11 outings so far this season will remain the same.

As seen in the responses below, the decision didn’t go down with many Real Madrid fans, who are seemingly frustrated for the Serbian international in that he isn’t getting enough playing time from Zidane to prove his quality and ability to be a long-term solution in attack.

That said, Karim Benzema has been in excellent form so far this season with nine goals and five assists in 14 appearances, and so unless Jovic is played out of his natural position, it could be difficult for him to force his way into the starting line-up.

As per Marca, it is suggested that he has indeed been left out due to a technical decision rather than injury, while none of Gareth Bale, James Rodriguez, Alvaro Odriozola or Mariano Diaz have received a call up either.

Where is Jovic brrooooo — Mr.Pong?? (@crossingszn) November 8, 2019

Jovic man?…. Alas he’s a long term investment i guess… With the form benzema is in, tough for anyone except Lewandowski to replace in the starting lineup (yeah yeah also considering he’s zidane’s favorite ?). — Parshav Jain (@ParshavJain10) November 8, 2019

I feel for JOVIC , this beast ST should have stayed at Frankfurt or go to a club with Klopp, Pep, Anchelotti etc from away from coaches like Zidane all biased and shit — ___ BOBBI ?? (@bobbibertt) November 8, 2019

Sigh what has Jovic done wrong… the guy needs more minutes and continuity, he isn’t going to deliver goals if he gets 8 minutes there, 7 minutes here and dropped for the next game. Why Brahim over him? Strange — Rahul Kalvapalle (@Kalvapalle) November 8, 2019

Benz needs rest, Jovic deserves to start tommorow but left out and happy for Brahim if he gets a chance to play — Pavan Kumar I.B (@Pavanoble) November 8, 2019

You gotta be kidding me this was such a perfect chance for Jovic to shine too but wasted once again atleast Brahim is in — Johnny??? (@RoseGogeta) November 8, 2019

No JOVIC against Galatasaray. Now he didn’t make this squad … , 62 million to buy such a beast talent and sit him home .. worst behaviour from such a bald man ffffffffss . — ___ BOBBI ?? (@bobbibertt) November 8, 2019

Rest Benz & play Jovic ? TF ?!!! — Zico moscow (@ZicoMoscow) November 8, 2019