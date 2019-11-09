Chelsea manager Frank Lampard feels that the next step in Mateo Kovacic’s improvement is scoring goals.

The Croatian international has made 68 appearances for the Blues since joining them from Real Madrid, providing three assists. Kovacic has featured in all but one of Chelsea’s matches so far. In 17 appearances, the 25-year-old has provided an assist against Norwich City.

Lampard feels that Kovacic needs to score goals and he has the quality to find the net. As quoted by Goal.com, the Chelsea manager said: “The quality he has shown in big parts this season, and I think the natural progression is goals and we are working on that one. You might see a big smile if he scores, not just from me but from the group because we know he has the quality to score and that will be the next step.”

Kovacic last scored a goal back in January 2017 in a La Liga match for Real Madrid against Real Sociedad. He has done pretty well for Chelsea this season so far and deserves to have a goal to his name.

The Croatian international is starting in today’s match against Crystal Palace and Stamford Bridge so he could try to find the net then. A win for Chelsea today could see them move to second in the Premier League table and they will remain there provided Leicester City and Manchester City lose their matches against Arsenal and Liverpool respectively.

After today’s game, Kovacic will join Croatia for their final Euro qualifier against Slovakia and friendly against Georgia. A win for the Vatreni in the former will see them book their place in Euro 2020.