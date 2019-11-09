‘Get rid of this fraud’ – These Arsenal fans react to Emery’s lineup for crucial Leicester clash

Unai Emery has went for a change in formation ahead of Arsenal’s mammoth Premier League clash against high-flying Leicester City this evening.

The Spaniard has retained a similar formation to the one he opted for against Vitoria in the Europa League on Wednesday afternoon.

It appears as though there well be three centre-backs and that Sead Kolasinac and Hector Bellerin will be operating as wing-backs.

Mateo Guendouzi and Lucas Torreira will be tasked with keeping Leicester’s creative midfield quiet and Mesut Ozil appears to be playing behind superstar forwards Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette.

Club-record signing Nicolas Pepe has been left on the bench for the crucial encounter.

Check out Arsenal’s lineup below:

Here’s how some Arsenal fans reacted to the teamsheet:

-Draw Unai Emery Out ?? — #EmeryOut ™ ? ? (@ProfCymOhAFC) November 9, 2019

Great apart from Tierney and Pepe — Elliot Lane (@ElliotLane11) November 9, 2019

TIerney dropped for what — TY (@ty4kt) November 9, 2019

omg get rid of this fraud — 0-0-3 #EmeryOut (@detir_) November 9, 2019

Pepe? — Tom Walker (@Tom1Walker0) November 9, 2019

Start Tierney ? — Joe (@AFC_JK) November 9, 2019

Hopefully emery leaves after this — H ? (@whysmandoingdis) November 9, 2019

THIS MAN REALLY FOUND A WAY TO LEAVE OUT PEPE — Jay (@PEPESZNN) November 9, 2019

Koalsinic over tierney and pepe on bench???? — Alex (@Alex_ktori1) November 9, 2019

Pepe and Tierney benched, cheers Emery brilliant stuff — D?a?v?i?d? (@Ftbldavid_) November 9, 2019

Win, lose or draw Emery out means Emery out.

Announce Emery sack now. — INVINCEARSENAL (@INVINCEARSENAL) November 9, 2019

It’s surprising to see that Kieran Tierney has been left out of the starting lineup, the former Celtic star looked as though he was just getting to grips with things at the Emirates.

Leaving Pepe on the bench may not prove to be such a bad decision as the Ivorian has shown that he’s frightening impact player. The north London club will need a bright spark to call on if things don’t go to plan.

Arsenal’s entire season could be dependent on tonight’s clash at the King Power Stadium. The Gunners need to beat Brendan Rodgers’ side if they’re to get themselves back into the mix for a top four finish.