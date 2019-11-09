Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has delivered positive team news for the Reds ahead of their crunch clash with title rivals Man City on Sunday.

The Reds begin the weekend six points clear at the top of the Premier League table having won 10 of their 11 outings thus far.

In turn, while it’s arguably still too early to suggest that the title race could be over if they were to win this weekend, opening up a nine-point lead over Pep Guardiola’s men would surely be a huge statement and put them in a very strong position.

Time will tell if they are able to do so, but as noted in Klopp’s pre-match press conference on Friday and confirmed by the club in their latest team news update on Saturday morning, they have been given an even better chance of doing so with the news that both Virgil van Dijk and Jordan Henderson are fit to feature.

“Virg was for other reasons not here [on Thursday] but he is completely fine. Jordan is completely fine,” he is quoted as saying by the club’s official site.

Henderson was absent in midweek for the win over Genk in the Champions League due to illness, but based on Klopp’s update, it appears as though the Reds captain has recovered and will be available for selection on Sunday.

The same applies for Van Dijk, and so given the importance of the pair in midfield and defence respectively with their quality, experience and leadership, they could prove to be fundamental in getting a positive result against City in a crucial showdown.

Given the suggestion from Klopp that they are both “completely fine”, that would also give the impression that he would have no problem in handing the key pair a starting berth at Anfield.