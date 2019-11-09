Paul Merson feels that Arsenal could let go of Granit Xhaka in January and the 27-year-old will be happy to leave.

The Swiss international has been receiving a lot of criticism from the Gunners fans and things got worse for him in an incident during a match against Crystal Palace. As a result, Xhaka was stripped off Arsenal’s captaincy and did not feature in the club’s last two matches against Vitoria and Wolves.

SEE MORE: Ex-Arsenal star says Granit Xhaka must show three things to have any chance of winning fans over

Merson feels that the 27-year-old could be happy to leave the Emirates in January and a few European clubs could be after him. In his column for the Daily Star, the former Gunners star wrote: “I’d be shocked if he stays at Arsenal now. They will probably look to sell him in January and he will probably be only too happy to go. It’s a big statement to make, doing that. I’m surprised Emery did it.

“And then to give it to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang when he sometimes doesn’t start games is baffling. The manager is making strange decisions. I think the pressure is getting to him. If he was going to change the captain he should have done it straight away. Instead he’s let this slow drama drag on. It was just really badly handled by Arsenal. So poor all round.

“At least Xhaka turns up every week and gives everything for Arsenal. There are others there who can’t say the same. He will get stick now every time he plays. He’s bitten once, and he probably will again now. It’s going to be hard for him to stay at the club. But I think there could be a few clubs in Europe after him if he leaves now.”

Xhaka has been a part of Arsenal since 2016, making 144 appearances across all competitions with 11 goals and 17 assists to his name so far. After that incident against Crystal Palace, it will hard to imagine the 27-year-old stay in North London beyond this season. A move away from Arsenal might do Xhaka good.