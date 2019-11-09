Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano dropped a hint to Chelsea fans that prolific forward Tammy Abraham is set to sign a new contract soon after the ace’s goal earlier.

Romano surprisingly replied to Chelsea’s tweet following the England international’s goal against Crystal Palace this afternoon.

The 22-year-old tucked the ball into the back of the net after a sensational assist from Willian.

Romano’s tweet is fairly cryptic, he simply wrote “new contract” followed by the ‘soon’ emoji. It’s hard to tell just how quickly this deal will get done based off this tweet.

Take a look at Romano’s tweet below:

new contract ? — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 9, 2019

Abraham has taken the Premier League by storm this season, the ace is only behind Jamie Vardy in the goalscoring charts – having netted 10 times already this campaign.

Opta have also revealed that Abraham is the second youngster to reach double figures for Premier League goals. The record is held by Dutch great Arjen Robben, what an impressive feat this is for the Englishman.

Frank Lampard’s appointment as manager has led to Chelsea’s top prospects finally being given a chance in the first-team.

The west London outfit have had one of the world’s best academies for the last decade but struggled to have anything to show for it until now.

With Abraham in free-scoring form heading into the international break, some Chelsea fans will be hoping that the ace gets the chance to lead the line for England.

The Blues academy graduate looks like he could be a key player for the Three Lions at next summer’s European Championships.