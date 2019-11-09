Juventus will reportedly try to prise Nicolo Zaniolo away from Roma next summer, but they’ll have to dig deep into their pockets.

The Turin giants continue to lead the way in Serie A this season while they successfully booked their spot in the knockout stage of the Champions League in midweek.

In turn, things are going to plan for coach Maurizio Sarri thus far, and the squad at his disposal seemingly has the quality and depth needed to compete on multiple fronts.

However, perhaps with a long-term plan in mind with the likes of Blaise Matuidi, Sami Khedira and Miralem Pjanic not getting any younger, the Bianconeri are set to target a top young talent in Italy in the form of Zaniolo.

According to Calciomercato, Juventus are being tipped to make their move next summer and know that a bid of over €35m-€40m will be needed to have any chance of convincing Roma to let one of their prized assets leave the Stadio Olimpico.

The 20-year-old is currently enjoying a good start to the campaign as he’s bagged five goals and an assist in 15 outings.

Coupled with his energy, tenacity and technical quality, he has proven to be an important figure for Paulo Fonseca in his first season in charge at Roma as he’s also shown his versatility to play both as a right winger and in an attacking midfield role.

In turn, it could be argued that he has shown why Juventus would be interested in him, but time will tell whether or not Roma will be willing to entertain an offer for their talented asset or if they will dismiss any interest and try to keep him in the Italian capital for as long as possible.

As seen over the years with the likes of Alisson, Mohamed Salah, Antonio Rudiger, Erik Lamela and others, the Giallorossi have sold their top players on a regular basis. It remains to be seen if Zaniolo becomes the latest name to be added to that list.