Lampard reveals key half-time instruction to Chelsea players in win over Crystal Palace

Chelsea secured a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, with both goals coming in the second half.

The Blues struggled in the opening 45 minutes to find a breakthrough, as although they had plenty possession, they couldn’t made the key inroads in the Palace defence.

SEE MORE: ‘Must start every game from today’ – Loads of Chelsea fans laud impressive Blues ace following 2-0 win vs Crystal Palace

That was also to the credit of the visitors who were organised and compact, but Lampard evidently spotted something that he didn’t like.

As seen in his post-match interview with BT Sport in the video below, the Chelsea boss revealed that he told his players that he wanted to see the tempo of their play increased as he believed that they would have better success of getting at Palace and shifting them around to open up space.

With Tammy Abraham scoring just seven minutes after the restart before Christian Pulisic secured all three points late on, it seemed as though his players listened to him as they made the necessary adjustments and got their reward.

That win now moves Chelsea up to second place in the table albeit temporarily, but given the way in which Lampard has shown faith in his youngsters and how that faith has been rewarded with top performances, they are certainly making a strong to secure a top four finish in the Premier League this season.

Time will tell if they can maintain it and be consistent as they’re now on a six-game winning streak in the league, but if Lampard can get his instructions across and they’re followed like this weekend, it could be a crucial recipe for success.