Lionel Messi has advised Barcelona to dip into the transfer market and sign Manchester United’s Swedish defender Victor Lindelof.

Lindelof has managed to work his way into Man United’s starting XI under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, with the Norwegian opting to start him alongside summer signing Harry Maguire at the heart of his side’s defence more often than not this term.

This has allowed the Swedish international the chance to shine, something he’s clearly done given his displays so far this season.

The former Benfica man has been solid at the back for the Red Devils, with his partnership with Maguire contributing significantly to United’s impressive defensive record thus far.

And following this, it seems like Lindelof’s performances for United have caught the eye of one Lionel Messi.

As per Don Balon, the Argentine superstar has advised the Blaugrana to bring Lindelof to the Camp Nou, with Gerard Pique also in favour of a move.

Barcelona have been abysmal at the back so far this year, thus they could do with adding to their defensive options like Messi is suggesting here.

So far this term, the Spanish giants have conceded 14 goals in 11 La Liga outings, a total that’s the joint-worst out of any side currently in the top five.

Given how they’ve performed so far this campaign, we feel Barcelona should definitely think about listening to Messi and signing Lindelof in the near future whilst they still have the chance.