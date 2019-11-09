Liverpool and Arsenal linked with move for exciting Champions League star

According to the MailOnline, Liverpool and Arsenal are both being linked with a move for Ajax sensation Quincy Promes. The Dutchman has been on fire for the Dutch giants since joining from Sevilla this summer.

The Daily Mail add that the Netherlands international is contracted to the Amsterdam outfit until 2024. Given the ace’s impressive performances in the Champions League it’s not surprising to see him tipped for a move away.

Promes opened the door to a move to the Premier League recently. Goal reported that the 27-year-old replied “To me, if I have a chance, maybe in the future,” when quizzed on a potential move to England.

Promes has three goals and an assist in four Champions League appearances so far this season. Two of those goal contributions came against Chelsea.

The 27-year-old’s fine form has also seen him develop into a more integral player within Ronald Koeman’s Netherlands side.

The prolific winger has 40 caps for his country and for England fans’ sake hopefully he doesn’t take his sensational form into Euro 2020 next summer.

Arsenal could do with experienced options on the wings following the exits of Alex Iwobi and Danny Welbeck this summer.

Jurgen Klopp should also keep his eye on the Ajax star as he could prove to be a wonderful backup to superstars Sadio Mane or Mohamed Salah.