Man City dominate with 7 vs 4 as BT Sport panel pick combined XI with Liverpool stars

Liverpool host Man City in a crunch clash at Anfield on Sunday as the Premier League title rivals do battle with plenty on the line.

The Reds currently sit six points clear at the top of the table after 11 games, and so City arguably can’t afford to come away empty-handed as it would be a long way back.

However, based on the discussion below from BT Sport pundits Paul Ince, Michael Owen and Chris Sutton, they’ve gone for a combined XI dominated by Man City players.

It’s worth noting that they did disagree on some and so it was ultimately down to majority picks in certain positions, but nonetheless it’s surprising to see only four Liverpool players get the nod.

As seen in the video below, Andy Robertson, Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Sadio Mane make the cut in the final XI chosen, with Ederson, Aymeric Laporte, Kevin De Bruyne, Fernandinho, David Silva, Sergio Aguero and Raheem Sterling making up the rest of the line-up.

Naturally, this is going to spark plenty of debate as Liverpool fans will rightly feel aggrieved by the absence of the likes of key individuals such as Fabinho, Mohamed Salah and others, while neutrals will also perhaps contest certain picks.

However, that’s the XI that the three pundits went with in a general consensus way, but time will tell who emerges as the hero for either side on Sunday evening in their showdown.

Liverpool have rattled off 10 wins in their 11 games so far this season which suggests that they may not be dropping points any time soon. The pressure will be on City in a hostile environment as although there is still a long way to go this season, a nine-point deficit is a big one to overcome against a side with the quality that Liverpool possess.