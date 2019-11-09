Man United outcast Marcos Rojo set to stay after winning trust of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

When you look at some of the players Man United have deployed in defence over recent years, it’s clear to see why they’ve had so many issues.

Players like Phil Jones, Marcos Rojo, Ashley Young and Chris Smalling haven’t been good enough to play for a team with supposed title ambitions, but it looks like the Argentine might be getting another chance to prove himself.

According to a report from The Manchester Evening News, Rojo was close to joining Everton in the Summer and it didn’t really look like he had any sort of future with the club.

They go on to suggest that he’s really taken his chances this season, mainly when he’s played in the Europa League. The story states that Solskjaer is happy with how he’s played and it now seems pretty certain that he will stay at the club for the rest of the season.

It doesn’t necessarily mean that he should see his long term future at the club. United fans will be hoping that further signings are made over the next couple of transfer windows as Solskjaer continues to rebuild his squad.

Rojo is a good versatile option, but he could find himself down the pecking order as players return from injury and the youngsters continue to impress. Brandon Williams has looked good at left back while Eric Bailly is due back from injury at some point soon.

There might even be a place for Smalling next season if he continues to impress in Italy, so Rojo might still find himself out the door next Summer. Despite that. he’s done well to play himself back into contention for now.