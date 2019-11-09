Chelsea fans lauded youngster Reece James on Twitter today following the defender’s impressive performance against Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge.

Goals from Tammy Abraham and Christian Pulisic saw the home side claim a comfortable win over Roy Hodgson’s men this afternoon, a result that now means the club have now won their last six PL outings.

A number of Chelsea stars put in brilliant display against the Eagles, with Kovacic, Willian and Mount all impressing the home faithful with their performances.

However, it seems no player impressed more than young Reece James, who was chosen to start at right-back today over Spanish international Cesar Azpilicueta.

The 19-year-old, who scored his side’s equaliser against Ajax in midweek, was brilliant against Palace talisman Wilfried Zaha today, with the teenager pocketing the Ivorian international for the entire 90 minutes.

Following this, a heap of Chelsea supporters took to social media to praise the youngster for his display in their side’s win against the Eagles.

If he keeps putting in performances like this, it won’t be long before we see him land a permanent role in Chelsea’s starting XI…

James must start every damn game from today — Solomon Bonsu (@SolomonBonsu6) November 9, 2019

James hv been immense against ZAHA today! another 3 points n up we go! ? #COYB #CHECRY — CisseSpotty (@CisseSpotty) November 9, 2019

Reece James performance today in one word…. Superb!!! — Les Byatt (@LesByatt) November 9, 2019

Reece James was superb today. Mans got a bright future — Gill Marvin (@_theRealGill) November 9, 2019

Reece James was brilliant.. We need to start him more often — Leon? (@LeonGeorge3) November 9, 2019

Lmao Reece James is within bro!!! He deserves to start the next game — HeartBreak Kid? (@Kingstxrm) November 9, 2019

Reece James should be getting a start ahead of Azpi — Su (@dcodedboii) November 9, 2019