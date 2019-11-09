Real Madrid confirmed starting XI vs Eibar: Rodrygo benched following Champions League heroics as Hazard starts

Real Madrid have named a strong starting line-up to take on minnows Eibar at the Ipurua Municipal stadium as Los Blancos look to go top of La Liga.

Real went joint-top with rivals Barcelona following their disappointing 0-0 draw at home to Real Betis last week, with the Spanish giants being given the chance to go top for a few hours at least should they at least draw against Eibar.

Zinedine Zidane has opted to go with a good starting line-up against Eibar this evening, with the Frenchman opting to start the likes of Hazard, Modric, Benzema, Ramos and Lucas Vazquez.

However, there’s no room in Real’s starting XI for Brazilian youngster Rodrygo, a decision that may come as a shock to some given how he performed in the Champions League in midweek.

The teenager bagged a classy hat-trick against Galatasaray, however despite this, Zidane has still opted to start him on the bench for his side’s match vs Eibar.

Real’s full starting XI can be found below. Any other surprising selections in there? Let us know down below.