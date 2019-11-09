Real Madrid are reportedly interested in signing Olympique Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar

Los Blancos were interested in the Manchester United midfielder Pogba for a while with Don Balon claiming that he is using his time off the pitch to talk about a move to the La Liga giants.

However, another report from the Spanish magazine suggests that Real have now shifted their focus to Olympique Lyon’s Houssem Aouar who could cost €60 million.

Born in Lyon, the 21-year-old has been a part of the Ligue 1 club since 2009. He has made 110 appearances for the senior team, scoring 16 goals and providing 21 assists. Aouar has been a regular for Lyon this season, scoring a goal and providing four assists in 14 appearances across all competitions.

He is a player who could be useful to Real Madrid and could cost the club a lot less money. However, Olympique Lyon will certainly prefer keeping Aouar and might demand a large sum for him.