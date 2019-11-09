Menu

‘Sack Emery now’ – These Arsenal fans react to ‘shocking’ performance against Leicester

Arsenal failed to turn up in a must-win Premier League clash against Leicester this evening and some fans have called for Unai Emery’s sacking after a ‘shocking’ performance.

The Gunners managed to have just one shot on target against Brendan Rodgers’ high-flying side. Leicester’s defence expertly handled superstars Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette.

The strikers were effectively made non-existent by the likes of Caglar Soyuncu and Jonny Evans.

In the 67th minute of the clash, Jamie Vardy rounded off a superb team move with a tidy finish to fire the Foxes into the lead.

Leicester piled on the pressure after their opener and James Maddison sealed the three points with a brilliant finish from 20 yards out in the 74th minute.

The north London club failed to create many clear-cut chances over the 90 minutes and it never really looked like they were capable of coming away with three points.

Here’s how some Arsenal fans reacted to the side’s performance:

Following this evening’s defeat it’s hard to see Arsenal turning their season around and getting back into contention for a top four spot.

Once again Arsenal’s lacklustre defending has been their downfall, the Gunners don’t look like they can stop half-decent teams from scoring right now.

Arsenal are now winless in their last four league games.

With some fans calling for Emery to be relieved of his duties, who do you think the Gunners should appoint as their next manager?

