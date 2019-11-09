Manchester United are reportedly willing to pay £42 million for Tottenham Hotspur star Christian Eriksen.

The Danish international was linked to Real Madrid with Calciomercato claiming a few weeks back that Los Blancos would make a move for him.

Now, El Desmarque (via the Mirror) claim that Manchester United are preparing a £42 million bid to sign Eriksen in the January transfer window. This report also states that the Red Devils held talks with the 27-year-old last month.

Eriksen has been a crucial player for Tottenham since joining them from Ajax, netting 68 goals and providing 87 assists in 291 appearances across all competitions. This season, the Dane has scored twice while assisting once in 14 matches.

Eriksen’s current contract with Spurs expires next summer and he is yet to sign a new one. There is a good chance that this season might be the 27-year-old’s last with the North London club. Tottenham will obviously prefer selling him for a good amount in January rather than let him go for nothing next summer.

Eriksen could be a massive addition to Manchester United’s squad if they manage to sign him.