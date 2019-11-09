According to Mirror Sport, Unai Emery has claimed that Arsenal fans have been ‘unhelpful’ following the side’s poor run of results, Emery has urged them to be ‘patient’.

It seems incredibly risky for Unai Emery to be taking a shot at Arsenal supporters following the side’s lacklustre displays as of late.

The Spaniard believes that supporters “didn’t help us” in “some circumstances” so far this season.

Emery believes that fans are making it difficult for him to achieve an “emotional balance with the players.”

The former PSG boss even referenced the dramas that Mesut Ozil, Sead Kolasinac, Grant Xhaka and former captain Laurent Koscielny have been involved in recently.

Here’s what the Spaniard had to say:

“I think, for the supporters, they have seen that their team needs more to improve to achieve the best results,”

“I can and I want to say to them: they must have patience.”

“In some circumstances they did not help us but we are trying to achieve the best emotional balance with the players.”

“The Ozil circumstance with Kolasinac, the Koscielny circumstance. Remember that if he was here the captain would be Laurent Koscielny and that would give us no problem.”

“Then also, Xhaka’s circumstance. But the team, inside, they are strong. The players are working very well and I think they have a big commitment to work every day and to progress and to keep improving.”

The Gunners have a mammoth clash against Leicester this evening – their season could be hanging in the balance.

The high-flying Foxes and Chelsea seem to be the prime contenders for the third and fourth spots in the Premier League. After a dismal run of results, the Gunners need a win at the King Power tonight to get their season back on track.

Some Arsenal fans won’t be happy with Emery after his latest comments. The gaffer needs to win back the fans and he has the perfect opportunity to work towards that by securing a win later today.