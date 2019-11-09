Video: Lewandowski continues fine goalscoring form as he gives Bayern Munich lead vs Borussia Dortmund with close-range header

Robert Lewandowski maintained his fine goalscoring form for Bayern this season, as he scored a close-range header to give his side the lead vs Borussia Dortmund.

The Polish international, who used to ply his trade for Dortmund, has scored in every Bundesliga and Champions League game for Bayern so far this year, and he continued that run today against his old side at the Allianz Arena.

Robert lewandowski, can't stop won't stop ??? pic.twitter.com/wPJw4hlzpM — Cole Pfeiffer (@y__imam) November 9, 2019

Robert Lewandowski Never Let's His Fans Down.. Another Match Another Goal ?

The Best In Bundesliga.. The Best In Europe ?#Bundesliga #FCBBVB #Bayern pic.twitter.com/PV8Z9CRVGp — The_Sportify (@KuwadAditya) November 9, 2019

The goal itself came after a cross from the right was deflected into the path of Pavard, whose cross into the box was met by Lewandowski, who headed home break the deadlock in Bavaria.

Will this goalscoring run ever end?

