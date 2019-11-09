Video: Lionel Messi scores ice-cold penalty to give Barcelona lead vs Celta Vigo

Barcelona were awarded a penalty in the 20th minute of their La Liga clash against Celta Vigo after Junior Firpo’s attempted cross was handled by Joseph Aidoo.

Ernesto Valverde’s side have struggled to assert their dominance in the tie until this moment. Superstar Lionel Messi stepped up to the plate and sent the goalkeeper the wrong way with an ice-cold penalty.

Messi effortlessly rolled the ball into the bottom left corner.

Take a look at the five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s spot-kick below:

-16 goles en contra para el Celta.

-30 goles convertidos para el Barcelona en Liga.

-6 goles en la campaña para Lionel Messi.

-Barcelona es líder parcial de @LaLiga @FCBarcelona 1-0 @RCCelta

¡Se puso nervioso Leo! ?? pic.twitter.com/QexTeI8Ewo — Nicolás David Benavides Cárdenas (@NikoBenacho) November 9, 2019

Messi looked as composed as you like as stepped up in the crucial moment.