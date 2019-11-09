Video: Lionel Messi scores stunning free-kick for Barcelona vs Celta Vigo

Lionel Messi has scored a sensational free-kick for Barcelona right on the stroke of halftime. The superstar has proved yet again that he’s one of the best free-kick takers in the world.

Energetic midfielder Arthur won a free-kick for the Blaugrana after he charged towards Celta Vigo’s goal, Messi stepped up confidently and curled the ball into the top corner.

The ball flew into the net from 30 yards out.

This is Messi’s second goal of the night, the Argentinean talisman opened the scoring for the Blaugrana with a penalty.

Take a look at the five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s stunning strike below:

MESSI AGAIN WHAT A GOAL pic.twitter.com/hvLRwW1x9S — mx (@LeooMessi10i) November 9, 2019

There was absolutely no chance that the goalkeeper was stopping that.