Video: Liverpool loanee Harry Wilson’s fine finish for Bournemouth vs Newcastle

Eddie Howe’s Bournemouth side are full of confidence, the Cherries perfectly executed a corner routine that allowed Liverpool loanee Harry Wilson to score.

In the 13th minute of the Premier League clash against Newcastle, star winger Ryan Fraser played a one-two with Joshua King before picking out Harry Wilson in the middle of the box.

The 22-year-old fired a lovely left-footed finish into the bottom of the corner. The Wales international now has four Premier League goals to his name this season.

Check out the youngster’s opener below:

Bournemouth's goal against Newcastle had this rehearsed play that fooled the defense until Harry Wilson finished. bright! pic.twitter.com/5VaGUPcesb — Aldo (@Aldo48647905) November 9, 2019

Wilson has been in fine form for the Cherries this season. Jurgen Klopp should be monitoring the ace’s progress closely, the Reds could net huge profit from the winger’s sale.

The youngster has also shown in the last year that perhaps he’s ready to test himself in the Merseyside giants’ first-team in the near future.