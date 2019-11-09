Video: Newcastle’s Saint-Maximin gets back up with impressive flip vs Bournemouth

Newcastle United star Allan Saint-Maximin found the time to show off his insane acrobatics during his side’s 2-1 Premier League win against Bournemouth.

After a battle with Bournemouth star Nathan Ake, Newcastle attacker Allan Saint-Maximin seemed to excite some fans by getting back to his feet with an acrobatic flip.

The flip is widely known as a ‘kip-up’ and one notable athlete that can pull off the stunt is WWE legend Shawn Michaels.

We don’t think Steve Bruce would’ve been too happy with the ace using up his energy to pull off some exciting theatrics.

This isn’t the first time the tricky winger has done this, he unleashed his special move against Arsenal in the opening weeks of the season.

Take a look at the hilarious moment below:

Saint-Maximin looks like one of the most agile and acrobatic players in the entire league, no wonder he’s starting to wreak havoc on some of the Premier League’s full-backs.

Newcastle haven’t had an eccentric character like Saint-Maximin on their hands for some time.