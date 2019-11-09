Menu

Video: Nicolo Barella scores 25-yard thunderbolt to hand Inter Milan last-minute lead vs Chievo Verona

Chievo
Posted by

Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella scored an absolute peach of an effort for Conte’s side tonight, as he gave the home side a late 2-1 lead against Chievo Verona in Serie A.

With the scores tied a 1-1 with around eight minutes left, Barella bagged an absolutely unstoppable effort from a full 25-yards to give Inter a 2-1 lead right at the death.

It was a truly stunning strike from the 22-year-old, one we’re sure both him and Inter fans are going to enjoy watching back over and over again in the future.

Pictures via BeIN Sports and Premier Sports

