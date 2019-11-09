Video: Robbie Savage gets carried away and breaks Teqball table live on BT Sport show

Robbie Savage was perhaps a little too committed to the cause on Saturday morning as he had a little mishap during BT Sport’s Early Kick Off show.

The presenter was busy taking part in a game of Teqball, and as seen in the video below, he got a little too excited for his own good.

As he decided that it would be a good idea to go for a header and put his weight on the table itself, he managed to merely put his knee right through it and leave a huge hole in it.

That quickly brought an end to the game, with former Premier League referee Peter Walton stepping in to assess the damage while fellow presenter Jules Breach was left to fight back the laughter and continue to host the show with Paul Ince and Chris Sutton in hysterics beside her.

It’s unclear if Savage is going to have to foot the bill for this one, but he will certainly be left-faced after this weekend’s clash was brought to an early end…