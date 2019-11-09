Stoke City took the lead in their clash against Barnsley in a rather unusual manner today, after Sam Clucas scored from the half-way line following a mistake from the home side’s ‘keeper.

Stoke recently appointed Northern Ireland manager Michael O’Neill in an attempt to salvage their season, with the Potters getting the Northern Irishman’s stint in charge off to a good start this afternoon.

After Barnsley’s goalkeeper Bradley Collins scuffed a free kick to Clucas, the Stoke midfielder fired the ball home from inside the home team’s half.

Pick that one out!

Pictures via EFL