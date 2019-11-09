Video: VAR disallows Sheffield goal vs Tottenham because of offside toe

Last week it was Roberto Firmino’s armpit and this week its John Lundstram’s toe. VAR has controversially disallowed a goal for Sheffield United vs Tottenham.

Less than two minutes after Heung-Min Son’s opener for Tottenham, Sheffield United thought they were back on level terms after David McGoldrick’s strike.

VAR controversially ruled out the Irishman’s equaliser after a three-minute delay.

McGoldrick tapped the ball into the back of the net after Enda Stevens’ cross. VAR ruled that John Lundstram was offside in the build-up to the goal.

Sheffield had to take to their official account to break fans’ hearts by announcing that the goal was ruled out because of an offside toe.

Take a look at the incident below:

It was tight but the replays show Lundstram was offside in the build-up#TOTSHU pic.twitter.com/xJyEVHMS4s — Premier League (@premierleague) November 9, 2019

Considering that Lundstram’s piece of play wasn’t the moment that led directly to the goal, this decision – that’s based on millimetres seems very harsh.

Fortunately for the Blades, George Baldock drew Chris Wilder’s side level in the 78th minute of the tie. Sheffield were almost robbed of any points from the controversial system.