Leicester City finally broke the deadlock against Arsenal in the 67th minute of this evening’s mammoth Premier League clash after a lovely team move.

Full-back Ricardo Pereira drilled the ball into Harvey Barnes and the England youth international played a lovely backheel into Youri Tielemans.

The creative midfielder picked out Jamie Vardy with an inch-perfect pass and the 32-year-old slotted the ball into the back of the net.

Take a look at Vardy’s crucial goal below:

Here’s how some Arsenal fans reacted to the side’s defending leading to the goal:

4 Arsenal players stood statically watching as Ricardo threads the ball across the box to Barnes which leads to the goal. Terrible defending, again. — Rob James (@EuroLeaguesFan) November 9, 2019

#Arsenal gwendozi ball watching holding wrong side of the player basic mistakes those mistakes you cannot teach players to do those basic things it should come naturally — red army (@ssgooners) November 9, 2019

Lol what a goal by Leicester. Ball watching @Arsenal — ? ? ??? ??? ? (@ri_yaz) November 9, 2019

School boy defending Vardy unmarked the others ball watching — Craig Warrington (@CraigWarrington) November 9, 2019

Chambers falling asleep and not marking one of the most prolific goal scorers in the Premier League. Do you think any brain cells considered marking Vardy instead of ball watching? #EmeryOut #LEIARS #clueless — J Crowhurst (@seasidegunner) November 9, 2019

Comical defending – four players standing around watching & allowing the face ball across our box & then Torreira is nutmegged by the pass which falls to an unmarked Vardy. 1-0. — ArsenalNZ (@ArsenalNZ1) November 9, 2019

Vardy is now the Premier League’s top scorer, the retired England international looks unstoppable for the Foxes right now.

Unai Emery has failed to turn around Arsenal’s lacklustre defending since taking over the reins at the Emirates, defending is once again the Gunners’ shortfall.