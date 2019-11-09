Menu

Video: Vardy scores for Leicester with Arsenal’s defenders ‘ball-watching’

Arsenal FC Leicester City FC
Posted by

Leicester City finally broke the deadlock against Arsenal in the 67th minute of this evening’s mammoth Premier League clash after a lovely team move.

Full-back Ricardo Pereira drilled the ball into Harvey Barnes and the England youth international played a lovely backheel into Youri Tielemans.

The creative midfielder picked out Jamie Vardy with an inch-perfect pass and the 32-year-old slotted the ball into the back of the net.

Take a look at Vardy’s crucial goal below:

Here’s how some Arsenal fans reacted to the side’s defending leading to the goal:

Vardy is now the Premier League’s top scorer, the retired England international looks unstoppable for the Foxes right now.

Unai Emery has failed to turn around Arsenal’s lacklustre defending since taking over the reins at the Emirates, defending is once again the Gunners’ shortfall.

More Stories / Latest News

More Stories Brendan Rodgers Harvey Barnes Jamie Vardy Unai Emery Youri Tielemans