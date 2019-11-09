Video: West Ham’s Roberto scores comical own goal as he punches ball INTO HIS OWN NET vs Burnley

West Ham shot-stopper Roberto had a moment to forget for the Hammers today, after he scored a comical own goal to hand Burnley a 3-0 lead at Turf Moor.

With the scoreline sat at 2-0, Roberto committed an error that’ll surely see Hammers fans pining for Fabianski’s immediate return to their starting XI.

After the ball was swung in from the corner, the Spaniard leapt in the air to try and punch it away, however he ended up putting the ball into his own net, gifting the home side a three-goal lead in the process.

Oh dear oh dear…

