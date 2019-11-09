‘Worth having scare to spoil their day that little bit’ – Kompany on Man City’s dramatic final-day title battle with Liverpool

Former Man City captain Vincent Kompany has revealed why their scare at Brighton on the last day of last season made their title triumph sweeter.

The Belgian stalwart led City to a domestic treble last season before leaving this past summer, with his former side once again locked in a Premier League title battle with Liverpool this year.

SEE MORE: HUGE double boost for Liverpool as Klopp confirms key pair ready to face Man City

While the Merseyside giants boast a six-point lead heading into their showdown on Sunday at Anfield, it remains to be seen whether or not the reigning champions can cut it to just three with a crucial win.

Meanwhile, Kompany has opened up on the title race last season, which may backfire as it sounds like perfect motivation material for Jurgen Klopp to use with his players ahead of the crunch clash this weekend.

The former City star has revealed that upon hearing that some Liverpool fans were starting to believe and celebrate as his side fell behind at Brighton on a thrilling last day of the season to determine who would claim the title, he was glad that they were able to spoil their day.

“I had a good friend who was at Liverpool for their game against Wolves that day,” he is quoted as saying by the Daily Mail.

“After we had won and we’d celebrated, I rang him to ask how their crowd had reacted when Brighton took the lead against us.

“He told me it was like a party inside the ground and that some of their supporters were crying in the stands saying, ‘We’re going to do it’.

“When I heard that, I realised it was worth us having a scare just to spoil their day that little bit.”

Given the class that Kompany has shown over the years, it’s worth noting that he likely didn’t intend it to be disrespectful in any way as it was taken from his book which delved further into the whole battle of last season.

Time will tell if it serves to motivate Liverpool even more or not, but the rivalry is surely well established regardless and both sides know the importance of the encounter and what’s at stake.