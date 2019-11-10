Chelsea loanee Danny Drinkwater is set to return to the club from his loan spell at Burnley in January, with Sean Dyche’s side set to reject the option to extend his loan stay with the club until the end of the season.

Drinkwater joined Burnley on loan back in the summer transfer window, however his temporary stay with the club hasn’t exactly gone to plan since then.

During his time at Turf Moor thus far, the England international has played just one game for the club since his arrival, which came in the League Cup towards the very start of the season.

With this in mind, the Sun are reporting that Drinkwater looks set to be sent back to Chelsea in the winter window, with Burnley set to reject the chance to keep him until the summer.

It’s also stated that Burnley would have to pay Drinkwater’s entire £120,000-a-week wage if they were to keep him, a deal that just doesn’t seem worth it at all at this point.

Given how his temporary Burnley career has played out thus far, we don’t really blame Dyche and Co for not wanting to keep the England midfielder until the summer.

We can’t really remember many players who’ve had their careers fall flat like Drinkwater’s, and should he end up going back to the Blues in the coming months, we can only see his career going downhill from there.