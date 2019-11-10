Arsenal ‘100%’ behind Unai Emery despite worst start to season in 37 years

According to an exclusive report from the Athletic’s David Ornstein (subscription required), Arsenal’s hierarchy remain “100%” behind Unai Emery despite the team’s struggles recently.

The Gunners are off to their worst start in a top-flight season since the 1982-83 campaign. The north London club are sitting sixth in the league with four wins from 12 league games.

It seems to be more of the same from Arsenal as their terrible defence has proved to be costly so far this season. The Gunners have conceded the joint second-most goals of teams in the top 10.

Ornstein adds that Arsenal will wait until the summer to make a decision on Emery’s future. The club have also denied reports that they’ve contacted potential successor’s to the Spaniard.

Spanish outlet Don Balon linked Arsenal with former Barcelona manager Luis Enrique yesterday.

Luckily the Gunners didn’t hand the PSG boss an extended contract after he led the side to the Europa League final last season.

The Athletic also reported that this was on the cards, but fortunately for some fans’ sake, key decision makers overruled the suggestions of a new deal.

The Gunners have won just one of their last six Premier League games, the team seriously need to sort themselves out over the international break if they’re serious about staying in the league’s top six.