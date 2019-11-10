Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka has dropped a hint over his future amid some talk that he could be on his way out of the club.

It’s not been an easy few weeks for the Switzerland international, who was seen reacting badly towards the home crowd at the Emirates Stadium as he was subbed off by manager Unai Emery against Crystal Palace.

Xhaka goaded the home support and has not played for the club since, with Emery recently quoted by the Sun as suggesting he was ruling himself out of the team.

“He said to me he is not yet available and I don’t know if he’s going to play again,” the Spaniard said.

This also comes as Xhaka has been linked with a move to Newcastle by the Times, which makes sense as he’s arguably never really looked good enough for a club of Arsenal’s level anyway.

This fall-out surely makes an exit more likely, but the 27-year-old has seemed to calm that speculation in an interview with Blick.

Xhaka discusses a number of things in the interview and doesn’t always sound too positive about his experience with Arsenal fans, but at the same time he is quoted as suggesting he is focused on getting back on with things in north London.

He said: “You could say things have been a bit frantic. Last week in particular was a very special emotional experience for me.

“But I’m doing very well again, I’ve trained well this week and am looking forward to my next assignments. In the club and of course on the national team.”

Later in the interview, when asked if he hasn’t finished with the Gunners yet, he responded: “You can be sure that I’ll keep fighting and putting myself out there in every training session. I feel that last week has been dealt with and I’m ready.”

Of course, the player is unlikely to come out and beg for a transfer in an interview situation, but for the moment it seems a return to the team could come soon for him.