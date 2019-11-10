According to the Express, Chelsea will reportedly demand just £5m for veteran forward Olivier Giroud when the January transfer window opens.

The 33-year-old has fallen down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge, youngster Tammy Abraham has taken on the mantle of being Chelsea’s number 9 and Michy Batshuayi has been preferred to Giroud as a rotation option.

Giroud has started just one Premier League game this season, the Frenchman only has 5 appearances across all competitions so far this season.

It’s reported that Antonio Conte would like to bring the star to Inter Milan to act as Romelu Lukaku’s backup at the San Siro.

£5m could be a bargain fee for a side that are hoping to bolster their squad and challenge in Serie A and even make some progress in the Champions League.

The Express also report that Vancouver Whitecaps are interested in bringing the forward to the MLS.

Finally, Giroud will have plenty of options to return to his homeland if he’d like. The Express claim that Bordeaux, Nice, Marseille and Lyon are all keen on his services.

The 33-year-old has 100 goal contributions (78 goals, 22 assists) to his name in the Premier League, the ace is also still integral to Didier Deschamps’ French side.

The target-man has three goals in his last four appearances for Les Bleus and he famously helped his nation to lifting the World Cup last summer.