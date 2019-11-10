Chelsea will reportedly try to sign Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic in January provided their transfer ban is lifted.

The Blues were unable to sign any new players in the summer due to a transfer ban which will also prevent them from recruiting in the winter transfer window. However, according to Sky Sports, the Court of Arbitration have said that Chelsea’s appeal against the ban will be heard on the 20th.

The Mirror claim that if the transfer ban is lifted, the Blues will try to sign Milinkovic-Savic who is currently valued at £70 million.

The Serbian international has established himself as one of the best midfielders in Serie A thanks to his performances for Lazio. Since joining the Biancocelesti from Genk, the 24-year-old has netted 33 goals while providing 28 assists in 178 appearances across all competitions. This season, Milinkovic-Savic has featured in all of Lazio’s 15 matches so far, amassing two goals and five assists.

Chelsea already have a number of quality midfielders in their side and the Serb’s addition will undoubtedly bolster their squad. However, Lazio will certainly try their best to keep one of their best players.