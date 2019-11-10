Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante has provided a major clue over his future amid transfer interest from Real Madrid.

The France international is one of the finest players in the world in his position and not one the Blues would want to lose any time soon.

However, the west London giants have been dealt the recent blow of losing Thibaut Courtois and Eden Hazard to Real in consecutive summers.

Simon Johnson of The Athletic now claims Kante is on Madrid’s wish-list as well, but Kante himself has been quoted as suggesting he’s prepared to see out his career at Stamford Bridge.

“Of course (I could finish my career at Chelsea), today I am with Chelsea until 2023. So, in my head, I hope to continue to have great seasons with Chelsea until 2023,” Kante told Telefoot, as translated by Get French Football News.

And when asked if he could see himself playing in another league, he simply responded: “No, not really.”

This will be music to the ears of Chelsea fans, with Kante surely an essential part of Frank Lampard’s project at the club.

The inexperienced new manager has made an impressive start with CFC this season, despite having to deal with a transfer ban over the summer and relying on a number of young players to come up into the senior side.

The likes of Tammy Abraham, Mason Mount and Fikayo Tomori have repaid that faith shown in them, however, with the future looking very bright for the Blues.

Still, keeping experienced and proven world class performers like Kante alongside these youngsters seems the best way to go about finding a strong balance for the long term.