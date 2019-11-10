Dimitar Berbatov has backed Manchester City to beat Liverpool in today’s Premier League clash at Anfield.

Both sides had a nail-biting title race last season which saw Pep Guardiola’s team edge out the Reds to the league by a point. In 2019/20, Liverpool currently have a six-point lead over Manchester City at the top of the table and are yet to lose a Premier League game.

However, Berbatov feels that the reigning champions will beat Jurgen Klopp’s side and blow the title race wide open. The former Manchester United striker wrote in his column for Metro: “Whoever plays in goal for Manchester City won’t be too much of a concern for Pep Guardiola, as he has faith in Ederson’s understudy Claudio Bravo.

“The City manager will be aiming to come away from Anfield with three points on Sunday. It will be tight, and the first half could be a tactical chess match, but I’m backing City to nick this one and blow the title race wide open.”

If Manchester City win today’s match, they will register their first win at Anfield since 2003. The gap between them and Liverpool will be only three points while Chelsea and Leicester City will also be only five points behind the European champions.

However, a win for the reds will see them take a nine-point lead over Manchester City who will remain in fourth place in the Premier League table.