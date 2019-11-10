According to The Sun, Bayern Munich have set their sights on Arsenal’s Bernd Leno as a potential replacement for superstar Manuel Neuer.

The Sun claim that the Bavarians have identified Barcelona’s Marc-Andre ter Stegen as their number one replacement for Neuer, but prising the ace away from the Camp Nou could be incredibly difficult.

Leno has established himself as a solid stopper in the Premier League since joining the Gunners last summer. According to the Guardian, the north London club parted with an initial £19.2m to sign the goalkeeper.

Neuer solidified himself as the best goalkeeper in the world but injuries have troubled the 33-year-old in recent years and it seems as though Bayern are ready to add someone new between the sticks.

Leno has made 49 saves this season, as per the Premier League, the Germany international has made more saves than any other top-flight stopper so far.

Considering that Leno is currently behind Neuer and Ter Stegen in Germany’s goalkeeping ranks, a move to the Bundesliga giants could potentially improve his national team hopes.

The 27-year-old has only won six caps for his country despite being involved in the senior squad for several years, this is because of the fierce competition for the No.1 shirt.

Arsenal’s shaky defence certainly haven’t helped Leno in his quest to get some clean sheets under his belt. The former Bayer Leverkusen star has just two in 12 league appearances this season.