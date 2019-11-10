Video: Fabinho screamer gives Liverpool early lead over Manchester City

Liverpool have taken an early lead against Manchester City with a stunning long-range strike by midfielder Fabinho.

The Brazil international made no mistake with this finish as he absolutely leathered it after the ball fell to him outside the penalty area.

Fabinho may not score that often, but this could be a really big one for Liverpool as they look to go nine points clear of City with a win today.

If Jurgen Klopp’s men can hang on to this lead or build on it, they’ll be huge favourites for this season’s Premier League title.