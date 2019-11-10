Menu

‘Give him a lifetime contract’ – Loads of Liverpool fans laud Reds ace following his brilliant display vs Man City

Liverpool fans flocked to Twitter to heap praise on defender Trent Alexander-Arnold following the England international’s brilliant performance against Man City.

The Reds beat Guardiola’s men 3-1 at Anfield this evening, as they opened up an eight-point gap over the Citizens in the Premier League table.

It was a fine overall performance from Klopp’s side, as they put their opponents firmly to the sword on Merseyside on Sunday evening.

A number of Liverpool players had great games, including the likes of Fabinho, Mane, Wijnaldum and Robertson.

However, one player who stood out above all the rest was Alexander-Arnold, who put in a scintillating display against Guardiola’s side.

The England international’s display had everything, from brilliant passes to top-notch defending, as he helped his side see out the win at home.

Following this, a number of supporters took to Twitter to heap praise on Alexander-Arnold for his display today, with one fan even calling for the club to hand him a contract for life.

We wouldn’t go that far, although we will admit he was very, very good!

