Liverpool fans flocked to Twitter to heap praise on defender Trent Alexander-Arnold following the England international’s brilliant performance against Man City.

The Reds beat Guardiola’s men 3-1 at Anfield this evening, as they opened up an eight-point gap over the Citizens in the Premier League table.

It was a fine overall performance from Klopp’s side, as they put their opponents firmly to the sword on Merseyside on Sunday evening.

A number of Liverpool players had great games, including the likes of Fabinho, Mane, Wijnaldum and Robertson.

However, one player who stood out above all the rest was Alexander-Arnold, who put in a scintillating display against Guardiola’s side.

The England international’s display had everything, from brilliant passes to top-notch defending, as he helped his side see out the win at home.

Following this, a number of supporters took to Twitter to heap praise on Alexander-Arnold for his display today, with one fan even calling for the club to hand him a contract for life.

We wouldn’t go that far, although we will admit he was very, very good!

Give Trent a lifetime contract. — Tushar Bhardwaj (@TusharB78696779) November 10, 2019

Trent and Rob have been Amazing to watch today ! #LIVMCI — Moshood. A (@FiriYohYoh) November 10, 2019

How good is Trent Alexander Arnold, amazing footballer. #LIVMCI — Carl Sullivan (@Sully_Bhoy) November 10, 2019

Trent looked more like De Bruyne today than De Bruyne looked like De Bruyne — Kage Bunshin (@ed_do_gee) November 10, 2019

Sterling was excellent today, but Trent was just that bit better. — Mighty Bobby (@flairfirmino1) November 10, 2019

Thought Trent HANDLED Sterling superbly today. Love it. #LIVMCI — Mike McCoole: Design (@mccoolecreative) November 10, 2019

Fabinho and Trent something else today, Lovren colossus too ? #LIVMCI — Mike McCoole: Design (@mccoolecreative) November 10, 2019