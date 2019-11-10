Menu

‘How can you drop him’ – Loads of Liverpool fans furious with Klopp after he benches Reds ace for key Man City clash

Liverpool fans weren’t best pleased with manager Jurgen Klopp today, after the German elected to drop England international Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain from his side’s starting line-up to take on Man City.

The Reds go head-to-head with Guardiola’s men at Anfield today, as they look to open up a nine pont gap over the Citizens at the top of the Premier League.

For the game, Klopp has chosen to field a rather strong starting XI, with the likes of Salah, Mane, Firmino, Van Dijk and Alexander-Arnold all being handed starting roles for today’s game.

However, there was no room in the Reds’ starting line-up for the in-form Oxlade-Chamberlain, a decision from Klopp that has certainly angered a number of the club’s fans.

Oxlade-Chamberlain has been brilliant for the Reds lately, finding the net four times in the club’s last five games in all competitions.

However, this hasn’t been enough to convince Klopp into starting the Englishman at Anfield today, a decision that has angered a number of Reds supporters if these tweets are anything to go off…

