Ian Wright is of the opinion that Liverpool will beat Manchester City today due to the absence of Ederson.

The Brazilian goalkeeper sustained an injury during a Champions League match against Atalanta and as a result, Claudio Bravo came on for him in the second half. Pep Guardiola confirmed that Ederson will miss today’s highly anticipated match against Liverpool at Anfield. As quoted by Goal.com, the Spaniard said: “Ederson is not able to play. I don’t know how long he will be out for. Sunday, he cannot play.”

In the Brazilian’s absence, Claudio Bravo will be between the sticks today. Wright feels that if the Chilean is in goal, Liverpool will beat Manchester City. As quoted by the Express, the Arsenal legend told Premier League Productions: “When Adrian came in he didn’t, he wasn’t that kind of goalkeeper [who played out from the back]. What you have to say with Adrian is how quickly he adapted to being that goalie.

“In the end he looked very comfortable, made great saves and played out from the back. For me, if Claudio Bravo’s in goal, that for me is a Liverpool win.”

Given the fact that Manchester City will be without Aymeric Laporte at the back, Ederson’s absence does seem a big blow. However, Bravo put in a pretty decent performance against Liverpool during the Community Shield and eventually made the decisive save in the penalty shootout which City won 5-4.

Guardiola’s side need a win today to narrow the gap between them and the Reds to three points. However, a defeat will see them remain at fourth place in the Premier League table.