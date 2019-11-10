Jermaine Jenas slammed Arsenal for their performance in yesterday’s 2-0 defeat to Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.

Goals from Jamie Vardy and James Maddison saw the Foxes move to second in the Premier League table and they could remain in that position for the next couple of weeks if Liverpool beat Manchester City at Anfield today.

Unai Emery’s side have gone down to sixth in the Premier League table and they could be seventh by the end of today’s matches if Brighton and Hove Albion beat Manchester United at Old Trafford.

SEE MORE: “We have to make the tough decision”- Arsenal legend calls for Emery sack

Jenas was critical of Arsenal’s performance and said that they weren’t good enough to play in a 3-5-2 system. As quoted by football.london, the pundit told on BBC’s Match of the Day: “It’s not looking good. It’s the first time they have gone to a back three today and you could tell. They had no plan and there was a complete lack of direction. When they did have the ball going forward Arsenal, they had no confidence and they didn’t want to play it forward. They played it negative and backwards and they went sideways. It was like they were waiting to have the ball taken off of them and Leicester didn’t disappoint..

“Arsenal were not good enough to play in that system and were always going to make mistakes. One instance was a big problem and at times there were three Leicester players occupying seven Arsenal players. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was playing right wing-back at one point and Bellerin should have been telling him to get out of the way. On the opposite side of the field there was [Alexandre] Lacazette playing left wing-back.

“How are you supposed to have a chance of playing counter attacking football? The complete inability to recognise that they needed to change the system or the tempo is worrying. That is worrying for Unai Emery.”

Yesterday’s defeat was Arsenal’s 5th successive winless result and if things don’t improve, Emery might have to leave the club. The Gunners’ next match is against Southampton at the Emirates on the 23rd/