Former Premier League manager Jose Mourinho says that from where he’s sitting, he thinks the title race looks ‘done’ for the season.

The Portuguese was speaking on Sky Sports after Liverpool’s 3-1 win over Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday put them nine points ahead of last season’s champions.

"I think it is done!" ? Jose Mourinho believes Liverpool will win their first Premier League title this season More: https://t.co/tRT6HeTfvq pic.twitter.com/fzoZ6g64Cd — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 10, 2019

Liverpool are in a strong position now and it certainly looks like it will take a spectacular collapse for the Reds not to come out on top by the end of the season.

Mourinho has won a few titles himself so knows what he’s talking about, and he says he now cannot see City catching up with Liverpool.

And while there’s no doubt LFC are heavy favourites, this is still a bold claim considering how long there is left in the season, as well as the Merseyside giants’ long and anxious wait to actually win the Premier League.