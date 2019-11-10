Kompany reveals final day scare was ‘worth’ ruining Liverpool’s title hopes

Manchester City legend Vincent Kompany has looked back on the dramatic final day of the Premier League season in his new book, here’s an excerpt from The Sun.

Vincent Kompany believes that it was ‘worth’ enduring a dramatic final day scare against Brighton last season in order to spoil Liverpool supporters’ dreams of winning the Premier League title.

Pep Guardiola’s side shockingly fell behind against the Seagulls, Liverpool were winning their game against Wolves at the same moment – some of their fans believed a first Premier League title was on the way to the Merseyside outfit.

Kompany revealed that the dramatic Premier League success was the standout moment of his in a season where the Manchester outfit made history by completing the domestic treble.

City ultimately came back to beat Brighton 4-1, the Citizens beat the Reds to the title by just one point.

Here’s what the Belgian had to say on the final day’s drama:

“I had a good friend who was at Liverpool for their game against Wolves that day,”

“After we had won and we’d celebrated, I rang him to ask how their crowd had reacted when Brighton took the lead against us.”

“He told me it was like a party inside the ground and that some of their supporters were crying in the stands saying, ‘We’re going to do it’.” “When I heard that, I realised it was worth us having a scare just to spoil their day that little bit.”

Liverpool and City have now established a fierce rivalry as both clubs are battling to prove themselves as the best team in England.

The Reds have a six-point lead over Pep Guardiola’s men going into this afternoon’s mammoth clash.

Will Liverpool run away with the league this season or will City pull off a dramatic comeback once again?