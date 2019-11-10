Video: Lionel Messi shows class during casual chat with adoring fans

Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi has shown his sheer class off the pitch in this video clip doing the rounds on social media.

The Argentine is one of the finest footballers of all time, and seems a genuinely nice and down to earth bloke off the pitch as well!

Watch below as Messi casually stops to chat to some young fans…

A couple of young fans came to meet Lionel Messi. Lionel Messi stopped, met them and had a casual chat with them. What a humble guy. Class! ?pic.twitter.com/On2W1Dtg6j — Football HQ (@FootbaII_HQ) November 9, 2019

Clearly a slightly more shy and reserved character than his long-time nemesis Cristiano Ronaldo, it’s heartwarming to see he still makes the effort to make these kids’ day.

Here’s a translation of what Messi and the fans are saying to each other…