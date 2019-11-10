Liverpool established an eight-point lead at the top of the table today, after the Reds beat Man City 3-1 at Anfield.

Goals from Mane, Salah and Fabinho proved to be enough for the home side to claim all three points against Guardiola’s men on Merseyside today, as they opened up a nine point lead over the Citizens.

It was a clinical performance from the Merseyside outfit, who put City to the sword at Anfield to edge just that little bit closer to the PL title.

Today’s win now means Liverpool have win all 13 of their last 13 league games at home, something they haven’t done since the year 1985, when they won 13 games in a row at home in the league over the course of two seasons.

WWWWWWWWWWWWW Liverpool have won 13 consecutive home league games for the first time in 34 years. This team is ? pic.twitter.com/Sl2QUflN2U — Coral (@Coral) November 10, 2019

It’ll be interesting to see how many games Liverpool can win in a row at Anfield, as they charge towards their first ever Premier League title.

Especially following today’s game, it seems like there’s no stopping Liverpool in their quest to win yet another league title!