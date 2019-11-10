Menu

Video: Liverpool VERY lucky to get away with TWO wrong decisions to race into early lead vs Manchester City

Liverpool have really ridden their luck today against Manchester City.

The Reds have raced into an early 2-0 lead thanks to goals from Fabinho and Mohamed Salah, but both were hugely controversial.

First, Trent Alexander-Arnold got away with a clear handball, with no penalty given to City as Liverpool broke up the other end and scored through a Fabinho screamer.

Here’s the Alexander-Arnold incident, and it’s baffling to think VAR did not flag this up…

Next, Salah looked to be just offside for his goal as he headed in a fine cross from Andrew Robertson.

It was no doubt close, but we’ve seen those chalked off, and there’s nothing to suggest Salah should’ve got away with this one.

