Liverpool have really ridden their luck today against Manchester City.

The Reds have raced into an early 2-0 lead thanks to goals from Fabinho and Mohamed Salah, but both were hugely controversial.

First, Trent Alexander-Arnold got away with a clear handball, with no penalty given to City as Liverpool broke up the other end and scored through a Fabinho screamer.

Here’s the Alexander-Arnold incident, and it’s baffling to think VAR did not flag this up…

Next, Salah looked to be just offside for his goal as he headed in a fine cross from Andrew Robertson.

It was no doubt close, but we’ve seen those chalked off, and there’s nothing to suggest Salah should’ve got away with this one.