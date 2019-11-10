Liverpool duo Alisson and Trent Alexander-Arnold combined superbly in this lovely sequence of play in the video clip below.

Just watch as Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson shows his quality and composure on the ball to pick out Alexander-Arnold on the half-way line.

The young right-back then controls the ball beautifully to begin an attack almost out of nothing.

This clip just sums up how good LFC have been against Manchester City this afternoon as they lead 2-0 at half time and head towards going nine points clear of last season’s Premier League champions.