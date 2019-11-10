Liverpool left-back Andrew Robertson has posted a hilarious picture of some players celebrating Sadio Mane’s goal against Manchester City on Sunday.

In the image below you can see Roberto Firmino approaching with a frightening flying kick at Mane and Robertson.

Never celebrate with Bobby ? pic.twitter.com/TR0iVHbcop — Andrew Robertson (@andrewrobertso5) November 10, 2019

The Scotland international jokes “Never celebrate with Bobby” – but hopefully the Brazilian didn’t actually kick any of them!

To be fair, one can understand his excitement after such a huge win for Liverpool that puts them nine points clear of last season’s Premier League champions.

This result could well put LFC on course for their first league title victory since all the way back in 1990.